29 Years Ago: Brooks & Dunn Release Their Debut Album

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn struggled separately for years to build careers for themselves in Nashville, but that came to an end when they teamed up as Brooks & Dunn. Released on Aug. 13, 1991, Brooks & Dunn's debut album, Brand New Man, was an overnight success, launching them as one of the biggest acts in country music history.

Each of the singer-songwriters had scored modest success as songwriters before they teamed up at the suggestion of Tim DuBois at Arista Records. Though both men expressed initial reluctance to the pairing, DuBois' instincts proved correct; they worked with songwriter Don Cook and producer Scott Hendricks to produce Brand New Man, and they collaborated with Cook on the title song.

Released as the lead single in advance of the album on June 10, 1991, "Brand New Man" was a success straight out of the gate, giving Brooks & Dunn their first No. 1 hit on Sept. 7, 1991.



After the duo released Brand New Man, the album scored them three additional back-to-back No. 1 hits: "My Next Broken Heart," "Neon Moon" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie." "Lost and Found" also reached No. 6, while the album reached No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and would eventually sell 6 million copies.

Brooks & Dunn went on to become the top-selling country duo of all time and one of the most awarded acts in country music history. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.