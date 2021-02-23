Singer-Songwriter Brit Taylor Gets Engaged During Livestream Show

Singer-songwriter Brit Taylor will never forget Valentine's Day 2021: Her longtime boyfriend, Adam Chaffins, proposed during a livestream performance that evening.

When Chaffins suggested that he accompany Taylor during her livestream, "I didn't think much about it," Taylor tells The Boot, explaining, "Neither of us has ever been big 'Valentine's Day people.'" However, leading up to the day of the performance, Chaffins' behavior changed.

"He started being super cute and cheesy in the weeks leading up to it, and I was thinking, 'Something’s up.' I actually told my girlfriends I thought he was going to propose on the livestream," Taylor remembers. "Then the day of the livestream, he was just as cool as a cucumber. I started texting my girlfriends all day, telling them, 'Y’all, I read it all wrong, he’s way too chill, he ain’t gonna do it!'"

Chaffins admits he had a lot of fun planning their setlist for the livestream. "It always feels so right when we sing together," he says, but one song in particular really had him emotional.

"It was all I could do to keep it together when she added [Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's] “It’s Your Love” to the set and rehearsing those lines in the song: 'who I am now is who I wanted to be'" Chaffins shares. "Nothing else says it more true for me.”

Readers can watch Chaffins pop the question to Taylor at about 36 minutes into the video below, before the final song of their performance. They'd just performed the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows."

"I was pleasantly surprised and totally thrilled!" Taylor recalls. "It was so perfect -- everything about it. I hate crying in front of people, so I had to hold it in. I knew if I started crying, I wouldn’t be able to stop, and then the whole livestream world would see an ugly, hardcore cry, and we’d have been forced to shut off all the cameras!"

Taylor's engagement ring -- ethically sourced diamonds surrounding a morganite stone in a rose gold setting, designed and handcrafted by Olivia Terrell -- holds special significance to the singer and her groom-to-be: "Morganite is said to bring healing, compassion, assurance and promise. Morganite attunes to the heart and the heart chakra. It cleanses the emotional body of stress and anxiety, old wounds and hidden traumas, and enkindles lightness within the spirit, as if a burden has been lifted," Taylor explains.

Taylor and Chaffins first met in 2015 in Nashville, though they both grew up in eastern Kentucky. He played bass with and on an EP for a band that Taylor was in, but the couple didn't have their first date until 2018 -- on Valentine's Day, in fact, at the Nashville Palace.

"I was on the couch in purple pajamas with kittens all over them -- I’m not sure why I remember that -- but Adam texted me and asked if I wanted to go grab a beer and listen to country music," Taylor recounts. "It turned out to be so much fun. We were hating on Valentine’s Day the whole time.

"Later, he walked me to my car and noticed my tire was low, and took me to put air in my tire," she continues. "That’s when the wheels started turning, and I felt a little tug at my heart. From there, it just grew and grew, and our friendship morphed into a relationship, and now a wedding!"

Taylor and Chaffins don't have wedding plans just yet, though she envisions an elopement. "When the time feels right, I think we will just want to get away and go somewhere, just the two of us. And I know it will be perfect," she says. After all, Taylor adds, they both "had seen our fair share of heartaches throughout our 20s," and are ready for a happily ever after.

"Looking back now, I realize it was all for good reason. Hard times and heartaches shift and mold us into better people. Or at least that’s what it did for me," Taylor says. "I feel that having gone through all those hard times — and Adam went through his own — we are now at a place where we can fully love each other and care for each other selflessly. We’ve gone through enough to really know how to appreciate one another and to know what real unconditional love truly is."