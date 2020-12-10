Brian Callihan is heartbroken and offering a warning in his new "Same Thing She Told Me" music video. The clip, premiering exclusively on The Boot, follows an ex and her new beau as they fall in love.

Callihan and the new couple cross paths in a bar in this music video. He forlornly watches from afar, until he and the new boyfriend are side by side at the bar and exchange a few words about his experiences with his ex. Shots of Callihan singing and playing his song and clips of the woman who broke his heart are interspersed.

"I think a lot of people will be able to see themselves in this song. Almost everyone has an ex that they wish they could have been warned about," Callihan tells The Boot. "Both the song and music video do a pretty good job at painting that picture."

Callihan co-wrote "Same Thing She Told Me" with Matt Rogers and Wynn Varble. It comes from his self-titled debut album, released on Nov. 27 after years of working as a songwriter in Nashville.

A Georgia native, Callihan started his music career as a pre-teen songwriter and a teenage performer, and moved to Music City at the age of 21. Two years later, in 2011, he signed his first publishing deal.

Callihan's songs have been recorded by Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott and more, and he's performed at CMA Fest and the Key West Songwriters Festival. Fans can keep up with him at BrianCallihan.com.