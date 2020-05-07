Story Behind the Song: Brett Young, ‘Lady’

Brett Young's single "Lady" is a song for his daughter, Presley Elizabeth, but it's also for her mother, Young's wife Taylor. The singer actually wrote the track before Presley was born on Oct. 21, 2019.

Ross Copperman and Jon Nite helped the new dad pen "Lady." Below, Young shares the story behind the song, in his own words.

"Lady" is maybe one of the most special songs I've ever written. I knew from the moment that my wife and I even started discussing having children that I was gonna want to write songs for my kid. I thought for sure it would after they were born and I got to know them a little bit -- something would inspire me.

In this case, with "Lady," our daughter wasn't even born yet. We knew we were having a girl, and I just started trying to put together ideas. You know, I've called my wife "lady" for a long time, and when we found out we were having a girl, we started referring to her as "little lady." I put it in my phone just the title, "Lady," not really knowing what that would turn into, and I brought it up in a handful of writing sessions, to see if it was the time to write it, but nothing ever really struck us.

I brought it up again a couple of months before the baby was born in a write with Jon Nite and Ross Copperman. I just remember talking to Jon about the song he wrote that Lee Brice recorded, called "Boy," and how he didn't want to do exactly that but for a girl; if we were gonna write it, let's do something a little different.

It was his idea that the song isn't about my daughter, but rather, it's a message to my daughter about my wife her mom, and once he landed on that, the message was telling my daughter "If you wanna really know how to be a lady, watch your mom." It made me really emotional.

I'm excited to write that song ... I hope it's as meaningful to people listening that have children or a family or are planning to. It is really, really special to my wife and I. I can't wait until my daughter's old enough to hear it and understand it and know that Daddy wrote her a song before she was even here with us.

WATCH: Brett Young Shares the Story Behind "Lady"