As Christmas nears and Santa finalizes his naughty vs. nice lists, Brett Young says he's not too worried about where he, his band, crew and wife stand.

"I grew up in church, and my dad's a pastor — we're not landing any 'naughty' list folks in my family," Young joked at a recent virtual media event.

If anyone in his circle is going to land on the naughty list in 2020, he continues with a laugh, it's his 1-year-old daughter, Presley. She's made a habit of "pointing at food and grunting," the singer says, "but that's what kids do. So maybe that's the naughtiest we get. We're very boring over here."

Naughty or not, Young says that he and his wife, Taylor, couldn't be more excited to spend Christmas with their baby girl.

"[Last year] she was a little too young. She was only a month and a half old last Christmas — or, two months exactly, actually," the singer recalls. "We tried to force it on her and she was like, 'Yeah, whatever, just feed me.' But Taylor and I are both big Christmas people."

So much so, in fact, that the singer has had his eye on the idea of recording a Christmas album for quite a while. And with the pandemic keeping everyone one, Young says, 2020 would have been the perfect time to do so — but that thought didn't occur to him until too late in the year.

"I just realized it too late, and I missed my window," Young admits. "You basically gotta go out in June to cut a Christmas record to have it out in time."

Still, he's not ruling out the possibility of a holiday release one day in the not-too-distant future. "I love Christmas music," he continues. "I've been talking a lot about doing it, more than just one song — whether it's an EP or a full-length — and what we can do to make it a little different. Because I don't wanna write Christmas songs. I would love to do the classics, but in a different vibe or style."

Whenever he finds time to sit down and record, Young says he's committed to making his holiday project come to life eventually. "It'll happen at some point," he concludes. "I missed my window this year. So, hopefully, maybe next year? As soon as it works, it's happening."