After the holiday break, Brett Young is gearing up for another busy year as a touring and recording artist. In 2020, though, he's got an important new commitment: fatherhood. Young and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their first child -- a daughter named Presley -- in late October.

"There won't be a [New Year's resolution] that doesn't involve being a better dad," Young reflects to The Boot and other outlets. "So, musically, if I can find a way to be gone less or bring her out on the road more, that'll be it."

Young loves his job, he goes on to say, but it's equally important to him to spend time with family, sharing the duties of parenthood equally with his wife. "I love what I do for a living, and I love that it provides for this beautiful new family, but I don't wanna miss out on a single thing, either," he admits.

Even before his daughter was born, Young had admitted he doesn't think there's such a thing as an exactly equal balance between work life and family life. He has said that he appreciates the camaraderie of other country star dads, such as Dierks Bentley, who work hard to find the time to be involved parents as well as rely on support from their spouses.

"I think the balance is that, depending on the person that you're with and that you're sharing your life with, you just don't wanna push their limits," he said at the time. "Luckily for me, I'm with somebody that's very understanding and supportive."

Even though his wife understand the demands of his career, Young wants to remain an active, constant presence in Presey's life. "I don't think there is an actual balance, but doing our best to find some semblance of one that works so that I don't have to miss watching her grow up," he adds.