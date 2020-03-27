Brett James’ New ‘I Am Now’ EP Is His First in 20-Plus Years

Nashville songwriter Brett James has released his first solo project in more than two decades. I Am Now is a five-song EP written almost entirely by James alone.

The EP's title track, which readers can hear above, is the only song for which James enlisted other co-writers: He penned "I Am Now" alongside JT Harding and Chris Stevens. Meanwhile, the project's lead single, "True Believer," was written for the singer-songwriter's 19-year-old daughter, Clare.

"I'll be your true believer / The secret place you hide," James singles, accompanied by a simple acoustic guitar riff and stringed instruments. "I'm always on your side."

Other stand-out tracks on James' new EP, which arrived on Friday (March 27), include the traditional country tune "Lonely Ain't So Lonely" and the bluesy song "Wait." A full tracklist is below, and the project is available to stream on various platforms.

A Music City hitmaker who has written No. 1 songs for Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney and more, was inspired to record his own songs, once again, after turning 50 in 2018. During a private listening party for I Am Now, James told The Boot and other media members that more releases will follow the EP.

Brett James, I Am Now Tracklist:

1. "I Am Now" (Brett James, JT Harding, Chris Stevens)

2. "Wait" (Brett James)

3. "Still on My Mind" (Brett James)

4. "Lonely Ain't So Lonely" (Brett James)

5. "True Believer" (Brett James)