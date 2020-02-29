Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert's husband of just over one year, has retired from his job with the New York Police Department. The former New York City cop is now reportedly working as a member of the country star's security team.

Sergeant Jessica McRorie, a spokesperson for the NYPD, confirmed McLoughlin's retirement to Fox News. McLoughlin began a leave of absence from the NYPD in Summer 2019, and the news outlet reports that he officially retired earlier in February.

Fox also reports the news of McLoughlin's new post within Lambert's security team, citing multiple unnamed sources. He has reportedly been working meet and greets at his wife's recent concerts. "Brendan wears a lanyard representing he's on Miranda's team, and he even wears a little earpiece," one source explains.

Lambert and McLoughlin got married in January of 2019, after meeting the previous November, while she was in New York City with her Pistol Annies bandmates. The country trio was performing on Good Morning America while McLoughlin was working security.

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," Lambert tells the New York Times. "They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He’s here. And he’s pretty.'"

Lambert and McLoughlin kept their marriage a secret for about one month, until Lambert shared the news just after Valentine's Day 2019. As for why she kept her nuptials so quiet, Lambert — who was previously married to Blake Shelton and also linked with Anderson East — tells People that she wanted to do things differently than she had in the past.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she says, alluding to her marriage to Shelton. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Lambert and McLoughlin split their time between Nashville and New York City, as he has a young child from a previous relationship who lives there. A friend of McLoughlin's tells Fox News that McLoughlin's mother was in the NYPD, and that "[b]ecoming a cop is just what he knew at the time," not a long-term career move.