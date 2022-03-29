Breland, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block and a host of other fast-rising country acts will get their time in the spotlight at the upcoming CMT Music Awards. They're all part of the lineup at the 2022 event's Ram Trucks Side Stage, along with Jessie James Decker, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith.

Each year, the stage serves as a showcase of who's new and hot in Nashville, offering up-and-coming acts the chance to shine on the big screen. This year, that screen will air on network television for the very first time: The CMT Awards have a new network home with CBS.

The six artists taking the Side Stage will each perform one song: Block and McCollum will sing "My Bar" and "To Be Loved by You," their respective newest singles, and Breland's performing "Praise the Lord," which he debuted with collaborator Thomas Rhett at the 2022 ACMs. Decker is performing "Should Have Known Better," a breakup anthem that she dropped in the summer of 2021, while Smith is set for her newly-released "High," a Miley Cyrus co-write. Shane rounds out the lineup with "My Boy," the emotion-packed viral hit that launched him to superstardom last year.

In addition to their performances, many of the Side Stage artists are nominated at the 2022 CMT Awards. Block, Breland, McCollum, Shane and Smith are all in the running for Breakthrough Video of the Year, along with Tenille Arts, who played the Side Stage at the 2021 CMT Awards.

The CMT Awards will air April 11 at 8PM ET; Fan voting for the show is open now and will remain open through Monday, April 4 at 10AM ET. At that point, the top contenders for the biggest award of the night — Video of the Year — will be revealed.