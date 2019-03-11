The Boot News Roundup: ‘Breakthrough’ Soundtrack Features Country Stars + More

Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and more artists are featured on the soundtrack for the forthcoming feature film Breakthrough. The movie, based on the true story of a boy who miraculously recovers after falling through a frozen lake in Missouri, is supported by a soundtrack stacked with inspirational songs such as Guyton's "Hold On" and "Love Wins," co-written and performed by Underwood. The soundtrack for Breakthrough is set for release on April 5, and fans can pre-order it here.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland has announced that he'll release his second full-length country album in April. Titled Reckless & Me, the 10-track effort ranges from "beautifully arranged ballads" to "authentic country rockers," according to a press release, and is the followup to 2016's Down in a Hole. Sutherland will release Reckless & Me on April 26; expect a schedule of tour dates in support of the record to follow.

Country up-and-comers Clare Dunn and Jackson Michelson are performing in Las Vegas in March in support of the Academy of Country Music's charitable organization, Lifting Lives. According to a press release, Dunn and Michelson are taking over Stoney's Rockin' Country on March 8 and March 15, respectively, for a set of club shows, a portion of proceeds from which will benefit Lifting Lives' mission of funding music education programs and disaster relief organizations. Tickets are on sale now via the venue's website.