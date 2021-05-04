Brantley Gilbert Raises $75K for ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund with Trail Ride

Back in mid-April 2021, Brantley Gilbert helmed a trail ride full of fans across Brimstone Recreation, an ATV park that boasts almost 20,000 acres of wilderness in northeast Tennessee. The event celebrated Gilbert's passion for outdoor vehicles and spending time outside, but even more importantly, it supported a good cause: All proceeds benefitted the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.

Now, Gilbert's seeing the rewards of his hard work. On Tuesday (May 4), he presented a $75,000 check to ACM Lifting Lives. That money will go to supporting entertainment industry professionals who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his trail ride, Gilbert led 500 fans on three separate rides, wrapping the event with an acoustic show presented by Whiskey Jam. Gilbert's set marked one of the only chances the singer had had in a year to get onstage together.

"I know people miss going shows, but I don't know if they know exactly how much we miss playing them," Gilbert recently told Taste of Country. "Getting out on the road and seeing everybody — that's a part of my job I've always loved. So we really are champing at the bit, and we're ready."

As for his sold-out trail ride event? Ahead of the big day, Gilbert said he was excited for that, too.

"Trail rides are a blast. It's basically just getting on some machines and riding some trails -- hopefully through some mud and over some jumps and stuff like that," he explained, adding that he's spent plenty of time on an ATV during the pandemic, as a number of his family members live so close to his house that they can often zip over to see each other on those vehicles, rather than cars.

11 Songs That Changed Modern Country, Including One by Brantley Gilbert: