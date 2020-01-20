Brantley Gilbert is known for his slew of No. 1 hits like "Bottoms Up," excellent songwriting skills (example: Jason Aldean's "My Kinda Party") and bad boy image. But, in Taste of Country‘s You Think You Know Country? video about Gilbert, fans will learn a lot more about the Georgia native, including the story behind his prized possession: a 1968 Mercury Cougar.

Gilbert loves this car so much that the album art on his debut record, Modern Day Prodigal Son, features the car's speedometer. He was its proud owner until he had to sell it for fast cash to keep his band on the road. $4,000 later, the car was no longer his possession, but the new owner said Gilbert could buy it back for the same price later on.

Unfortunately, the owner went back on his word, and when Gilbert experienced success in country music and returned to get the car, the price had gone up -- a lot. The hero in this tale? His then-significant other, country star Jana Kramer, who talked to the owner and helped get the sweet ride back where it belongs: in Gilbert's garage.

Check out the video above to learn more about Gilbert's (good and bad) decisions that shaped him into the superstar he is today, including a near-tragedy, what song of his is about Kramer and more.