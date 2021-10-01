Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days': 5 Must-Hear Songs

Brandi Carlile's In These Silent Days is as powerful in its biggest moments as it is in its most subdued.

Just as Carlile and collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth move from contemplative to bombastic on the opening track, and first song released from the album, "Right on Time," the album's 10 songs offer a similar mix. The obvious influences-turned-friends from whom Carlile and company pull in songs at the start and end of the project encapsulate this dichotomy: The sweet, Joni Mitchell-esque "You and Me on the Rock" is In These Silent Days' second track, while the penultimate song, "Sinners, Saints and Fools," would certainly make Elton John proud.

Carlile's first album since 2018's Grammy-winning, critically acclaimed By the Way, I Forgive You, In These Silent Days directly follows the release of Carlile's memoir, Broken Horses. The singer says writing that book was "fodder for days for a new album."

"[I]t's a mining of yourself that you do. I try not to self-indulge to the point of ridiculousness, but writing that book gave me this really linear understanding of 'Here's how I started and here's how I am, and these are the things in between that made it so,' and it was such clarity," Carlile tells Apple Music. "I've always written these songs where ... I would write songs and finish these songs, record these songs, and be playing them on the road before I'd realized what I'd written the song about ... But this was the first time, I think because I'd written the book, that I knew what I was writing the songs about while I was writing them."

In These Silent Days is also a product of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is Carlile sharing her own reflections and lessons from this time, she says she wants to make listeners think about their own growth and change during the global event.

"I want to invite people into reflecting on this time because it's such a pivotal time in human history, and a real spiritual upheaval for so many people in really positive and really negative, complicated ways," Carlile says. "I documented my Saturn return, and I documented leaving my parents [with past albums] ... and this album is the document of these silent days."

Keep reading for five can't-miss songs on In These Silent Days: