Brandi Carlile teamed up with some famous "Friends" -- pun intended -- for a hilarious and star-studded sing-a-long performance in tribute to one of the most memorable lines from the beloved sitcom's history, dedicated to the actor who delivered it: Lisa Kudrow.

It all started on actor and Friends star Courteney Cox's Instagram page, when Cox enlisted Carlile along with pop superstar Ed Sheeran and legendary singer-songwriter Elton John to join her for a song. Carlile and Sheeran strummed along on acoustic guitar, while Cox even offered her own impressive skills on the piano as the foursome sang together.

Their song of choice, of course, was John's hit single from 1972, "Tiny Dancer." In one episode of Friends, Kudrow's character, Phoebe, argues that the most romantic song she knows is "the one Elton John wrote for that guy in Who's the Boss." When asked which song she meant, she sings a mis-heard version of the chorus: "Hold me close, young Tony Danza."

The all-star gang's new performance of the song was a casual one, with Cox making a few missteps on the piano line towards the end, and the singers also apparently didn't get Phoebe's lyrics quite right. Kudrow replied over Instagram to correct them, jokingly saying "Technically it's 'Hold me close, Young Tony Danza,' but what you did was great too ... and, including the original song that you wrote, Sir Elton, that was really good too."

All jokes aside, Kudrow said while grinning ear to ear, their performance was "the most thrilling thing ever. It was so good."

Kudrow, Cox and the rest of the Friends cast recently came back together for an HBO Max reunion special. For her part, it's not the first time Carlile has spent time with John, either: Aside from describing the singer-songwriter as one of her biggest musical idols, Carlile recently explained that she's gotten to know John on a musical level. They've found some things in common on a personal level, too, as they are both parents to children named Elijah.

