Brandi Carlile had the honor of guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (April 1), and she was joined by special guests Alicia Keys and Billie Jean King, while Allison Russell served as the musical guest for the show.

The undeniable musical talents of Carlile and Keys were also featured, however, as the two performed an acoustic rendition of their duet, “A Beautiful Noise."

Carlile and Keys sat at the center of the stage to perform the song, which is nominated for Song of the Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday, April 3.

At the end of the performance, Carlile thanked her guests, the crowd and DeGeneres for giving her the opportunity to host.

“I want to thank my friend Ellen for asking me to host today,” she said. “I want to thank the entire team here for propping me up and making me feel like this is something I could do.”

Carlile announced her guest-hosting gig on March 29, with a tweet sharing her nervousness and excitement.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this… but I’m GUEST hosting @TheEllenShow! What was I thinking?? Lol I’m terrified but it’s also exhilarating! I will be joined by absolute legends @aliciakeys, @BillieJeanKing and @outsidechild13. Pray for me.”

“A Beautiful Noise” was penned by a group of all-female songwriters comprised of Keys, Carlile, Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Hailey Whitters, Linda Perry and Ruby Amanfu. The song was written with the 2020 Presidential Election in mind — Carlile and Keys debuted it on Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy, which aired on CBS on October 29, 2020.

“The evolution of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment,” Carlile shared in a statement following the song’s release. “It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count ... Alicia lives this song. This is how she walks through the world. I am forever inspired."

In addition to her Song of the Year nod for "A Beautiful Noise," Carlile is also up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year for "Right on Time," Best Pop Solo Performance and Best American Roots Performance at the Grammys. She will also perform during the ceremony.

