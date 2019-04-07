Brandi Carlile Shines on the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet [PICTURES]

Americana star and powerhouse vocalist Brandi Carlile turned out in style at the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet on Sunday evening (April 7), smiling and posing for pictures with her wife, Catherine Shepherd, as well as her duet partner for the evening, Dierks Bentley.

Carlile and Bentley will perform "Travelin' Light" when they take the stage during the awards show. The duet was initially released as part of Bentley's The Mountain album.

Carlile also recently performed during a recent all-star birthday tribute to icon Loretta Lynn. During that show, Carlile not only offered up her rendition of Lynn's "She's Got You," but she also appeared alongside Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, after she, Morris and Shires announced that they would be teaming up to form a supergroup, the Highwomen.

The singer took center stage during this year's Grammy Awards, where she earned 6 nominations and delivered a soaring performance. Flip through the gallery below to see shots from Carlile's Sunday evening appearance, as she geared up to take the stage at the ACM Awards.

