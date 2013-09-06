Branch & Dean Gaining Traction With New Single ‘The Dash’

Country duo Branch & Dean are making inroads at radio with their current single, 'The Dash.' The song is presently in the Top 20 on the Music Row charts.

The duo, composed of Steve Branch and Dean Scallan, have known each other for more than 15 years. They grew up together in Macclenny, Fla., a suburb of Jacksonville, but they didn't pair up musically until 2011.

They have headlined a series of fairs, festivals and clubs since then, building a reputation from their high-energy live shows. The duo have also shared stages with the likes of Andy Griggs and Josh Thompson. They got a major career boost when they recently signed a management contract with Erv Woolsey, George Strait's longtime manager.

'The Dash' was written in memory of Branch's only son, Theron Steven William Branch, who passed away on March 15, 2013 following a long struggle with cystic fibrosis. A portion of the proceeds from the single will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The song currently resides at No. 17 in the Music Row charts, and the duo are promoting the single by making the rounds on a six-week radio tour.

Branch & Dean are slated to make their debut on the Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree radio show on Sept. 14.