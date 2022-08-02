Since the release of his debut album Who Needs Pictures in 1999, Brad Paisley has become one of the most beloved performers and guitarists in modern country music.

The West Virginia native's love for music started at a very young age. With the encouragement of his grandfather, Paisley picked up the guitar at the age of eight and began performing at his local church just two years later. After earning a full scholarship to Nashville's celebrated Belmont University, he packed his bags and headed out to Tennessee with dreams of making it big.

It didn't take very long for Paisley to make a name for himself. After graduating from college, he snagged a publishing deal and began churning out song after song. In 1997, David Kersh took Paisley's song "Another You" all the way to the Top 5 of the country charts, marking an exciting new chapter in his career.

Just a few years later, he finally made a mark as a solo artist, earning acclaim with his debut single "Who Needs Pictures." Since then, he's released 11 studio albums ACM, CMA and Grammy Awards. He's also an official member of the Grand Ole Opry and scored 20 No. 1 singles on the country charts, including the powerful collaborations "Whiskey Lullaby" with Alison Krauss and "When I Get Where I'm Going" with Dolly Parton.

Paisley's boundless energy, sense of humor and mind-blowing guitar skills have earned him a dedicated following that has continued to grow over the past 20 years. Keep scrolling to take a look at some of favorite live shots of Paisley, from his young beginnings to today: