Brad Paisley is set to hit the road this summer and fall. The country star announced his Tour 2021 on Tuesday (May 4).

Paisley's 2021 tour plans begin on June 5, with a set at Panama City Beach, Fla.'s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. From there, he'll headline Nashville's Fourth of July celebration -- an outdoor concert in downtown Music City -- after which a series of amphitheater dates begin in earnest.

A full list of Paisley's Tour 2021 dates are below. His special guests for the trek will be Jimmie Allen and rising artist Kameron Marlowe, though two non-festival stops feature only Paisley, while another -- in August in Canton, Ohio -- is a co-headlining show with Lynyrd Skynyrd. Two September shows feature Jordan Davis.

Tickets for Paisley's 2021 concerts are now available at BradPaisley.com. A portion of sales will be given to The Store, Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's free grocery store in Nashville.

Brad Paisley's Tour 2021 Dates:

June 5 -- Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam *

July 4 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Let Freedom Sing! Music City *

July 8 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 9 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 17 -- Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater **

July 22 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 31 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 9 -- Canton, Ohio @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ***

Aug. 14 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 21 -- Lima, Ohio @ Allen County Fair *

Aug. 22 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Aug. 27 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 28 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 10 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 -- Clarkson, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 23 -- Doswell, Va. @ After Hours at The Meadow Event Park **

Sept. 24 -- West Springfield, Mass. @ Court of Honor Stage ****

Sept. 26 -- Bloomsburg, Pa. @ Bloomsburg Fair ****

Sept. 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 -- Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ ISLETA Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 9 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

* festival – includes Paisley and multiple artists

** Paisley only

*** co-headlining with Lynyrd Skynyrd

**** with Jordan Davis only

