Bonnie Stewart's "Magnolia" is a lyrical tribute to her home, and her music video is a simple homage, too. The new clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to watch.

The Kevin Kneeland-directed video finds Stewart — who wrote the song — walking a stunning bit of countryside. Interspersed with these scenic shots is footage of the singer surrounded by old family photos, taken by her photographer father.

"["Magnolia"] is an homage to where I come from, my family and friends, and I wanted the video to convey that," Stewart tells The Boot. "My dad ... always had a camera in my face when I was little. My most prized possessions are those photos. They perfectly symbolized the part of the song that says '... it's your voice that calls me each time I leave.'

"No matter where I go or where this career takes me," she adds, "I'll always feel pulled home."

A South Carolina native whose family moved around often, Stewart began writing songs at the age of nine — the same year her parents got divorced — after she used her birthday money to buy a cheap electric guitar from a pawn shop. She moved to Nashville halfway through college, enrolled at Belmont University and began playing around town.

Stewart — who is signed to Struggle Jennings' Angels & Outlaws record label — worked with producer and songwriter Oscar Charles to create her debut EP, Magnolia, and wrote all six of its songs herself. "At the end of the day, if I strip back all of the production of my songs, can I sit and play the song alone, and it still means something? That's always been my goal," the singer shares.

"Magnolia" is now available for download and streaming. Fans can keep up with Stewart at BonnieStewartMusic.com.

These Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Music Alive: