Blanco Brown Celebrates No. 1 Hit as He Recovers From Motorcycle Crash

After an almost life-ending past year, Blanco Brown is back and celebrating his musical success.

In August of 2020, Brown nearly lost his life in a devastating motorcycle crash, which resulted in him spending almost an entire month in the hospital. Before his crash, the singer had released a duet with Parmalee titled “Just the Way," which reached No.1 on the country radio charts as Brown recovered from his accident. Brown continued to heal, and the hit continued to succeed.

On March 31, “Just the Way” was certified platinum by the RIAA. It’s an achievement Brown says he is cherishing.

“It’s amazing. Any time you go platinum or gold, people just listen to the music,” he says. “It’s just an amazing thing to see the numbers and how many people actually loved it.”

Brown posted the news on his Instagram on April 14, expressing what the song going platinum for him embodies:

For Brown, between his music success and accident recovery, 2021 has held a lot of feelings: “It’s just an emotional journey — learning new things and learning stuff about myself,” he observes. “There’s no better way of learning yourself than sitting in silence.”

With his unexpected downtime, he has been able to reflect, and he says that reflection will come through on the album he's been working on.

“I lost a part of me that day, but I’m slowly throwing away the pain,” Brown writes on Instagram, sharing that he’s on the mend and back in the studio. “These sounds are making me smile.”

Brown shares that his next album will consist of personal stories. “It’s heartfelt. It all has a purpose and a point … [a] record that's just going to make you feel something within your core,” he states.

Brown has encouragement for anyone who might be going through a difficult time: “Find the positivity in whatever you’re going through … you’ll see better outcomes,” he urges.

“Going into it with the energy that you want is what you’re going to get out of it," Brown adds.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app