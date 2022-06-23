One Father's Day post just wasn't enough for Gwen Stefani to show how much she appreciates Blake Shelton. The pop star and Voice coach's follow-up finds her country husband sharing a more candid moment with her son, Apollo.

This was the couple's first Father's Day together as a married couple, but her three boys have known Shelton for years. That means there are plenty of photos to document their bond. On Instagram, Stefani shares seven pictures and a video of him having a catch.

"Happy father's day @blakeshelton," she captioned the first of two Father's Day posts centered on Shelton. "We all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs."

The caption refers to Shelton's song, "God Gave Me You." It was a 2010 chart-topper for Shelton, from his Red River Blue album.

Later in the day, after she paid tribute to her own father with a few family photos, Stefani posted a video of Shelton and Apollo wrestling. Both boys are having a ton of fun during this short clip.

"Grateful for u every day @blakeshelton," she writes, using a heart emoji.

Apollo is Stefani's youngest son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The 8-year-old's older brothers are Zuma and Kingston. Stefani and Rossdale divorced in 2016.

Shelton does not have any. biological children, but has taken a father-like role in the boy trio's lives, although Rossdale remains very much involved.

Many of the photos Stefani shared are from previous times the country singer has been caught horsing around with the young men. While born in California, Stefani says her boys have taken to Oklahoma farm life quite well.

10 Blake Shelton Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 things you didn't know about Blake Shelton, you'll learn what the singer thought of his '90s mullet, what his pet peeves are, what songs he sang when he entered pageants as a kid (yes, really!) and more.