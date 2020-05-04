Blake Shelton is soaring on a career high with his new No. 1 single, "Nobody But You." The superstar's latest chart-topping entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, a duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, has made him the third-most decorated artist in the chart's 30-year history.

Shelton's latest bow is his 27th No. 1 overall and breaks a three-way tie he previously held with country giants George Strait and Alan Jackson, who both have 26 No. 1s on the chart. Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw still lead the Country Airplay chart with 30 hits and 29 chart-topping hits, respectively.

Shelton's new position is aided by the fact that Billboard changed the methodology of the Country Airplay chart to include digital sales and streaming data in 2012, instead of just airplay. Though Shelton surpassed Strait and Jackson on this specific chart, they still have the largest sum of No. 1 hits overall: Strait has scored 60 No. 1s across all of Billboard's country charts, the most of any artist in the genre, while Jackson is steady with 34 total.

The Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James-penned "Nobody But You" is a personal one for Shelton, as it conveys his love story with Stefani. In fact, Stefani was the one who brought the song to Shelton after McAnally pitched it to her during a songwriting session.

"Gwen was crying when we even just talked about singing it together at all," Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight. "It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and, musically, I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do. Everything just kind of aligned and came together, and it's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments."

"Nobody But You" is featured on Shelton's 2019 album Fully Loaded: God's Country.