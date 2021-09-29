Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend have been building their teams up with strong contenders on The Voice ever since the start of Season 21. On Tuesday evening (Sept. 28), not one, but two promising country artists joined Shelton, helping to round out his group of hopefuls.

They were Berritt Haynes and Clint Sherman.

Neither singer received the usual amount of screentime during the 1-hour program, which also saw pop singer Kaitlyn Velez scoring a Team Blake spot from her blind audition. However, their respective performances made a huge impression on Shelton, prompting him to slam on his red button early.

Haynes, a 19-year-old Alabama native, performed an acoustic version of Brett Young’s “Mercy.” And while his vocals were enough to secure his slot on the country superstar’s team, his back story sparked added interest.

At age 8, Haynes was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, also called “sudden death disease.” Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, according to the Mayo Clinic, “is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick (hypertrophied). The thickened heart muscle can make it harder for the heart to pump blood.” Six years after Haynes' diagnosis, a device known as an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) was placed in his chest to aid in detecting and controlling irregular heartbeats.

Before his The Voice audition, Haynes told the panel of judges that he was initially granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and sought to attend a live taping of the show in 2020. However, due to COVID-19, he said he was unable to make that dream come true. Despite that, things changed for him for the better. After his mother submitted a tape to The Voice producers that shows him singing, he was granted an audition for the show.

“I heard your voice, and I just think you’re a damn good singer,” Shelton told Haynes after turning his chair around for the hopeful.

As with Haynes, Sherman also came to his audition armed with an acoustic guitar. The newly engaged hopeful caught Shelton’s attention with a polished cover of Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.”

“I have covered that song a million times in my show,” Shelton told Sherman after the performance. "Congratulations, man. Welcome to Team Blake!”

The Voice returns Monday (Oct. 4) at 8PM ET on NBC.

WATCH: Has The Voice Changed Blake Shelton?

The Voice Stars, Then + Now: