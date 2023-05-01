Nashville International Airport is one of the most interesting airports in the country, because entertainment venues line the terminal and live music can be heard at all hours of the day. Recently, travelers heard a familiar voice take the stage at Ole Red: Blake Shelton.

The country megastar took the stage in a surprise performance.

"POV: You're having lunch at Ole Red during a layover in the Nashville airport and the bossman shows up," the venue writes on social media. In the video, Shelton is seen walking out of the kitchen, greeting fans and posing for pictures as he makes his way to the stage.

"Believe it or not, it's the first time I've been into the Ole Red in the airport and thank you guys for supporting us and coming in," Shelton says to the crowd.

Appropriately, Shelton performed his song "Ole Red" which inspired the name of his establishment. The brand has a second location in Nashville, as well as one in Tishomingo, Okla., Orlando, Fla., and Gatlinburg, Tenn.

The airport branch of Ole Red opened last summer.

Ryman Hospitality Ryman Hospitality loading...

The venue in Nashville's Lower Broadway district not only serves as the flagship location for the brand, it's also where Shelton's reality competition television series Barmageddon is filmed.

The "No Body" singer and Carson Daly host the outrageous show that features country artists and celebrities competing in larger-than-life bar games. After a successful first run on USA Network, the show has been renewed for a second season.