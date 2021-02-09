Blake Shelton is the butt of the joke in a Super Bowl T-Mobile ad starring the country superstar, his fiancée Gwen Stefani and former fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine.

The commercial is centered around the joking idea that Stefani was originally hoping to settle down with a man as cultured and glamorous as she is, but thanks to a miscommunication, she wound up with Shelton — an Oklahoma native with a thick Southern drawl.

That's a joke Shelton doesn't mind playing into, the singer tells Entertainment Tonight. In fact, he's used to hearing people comment that his bride-to-be just might be a little too high-class for him.

"When I read the script, I thought it was a great idea. I thought it was so funny," the singer says. "Because people still don't really understand why she's with me. And fair enough, right? So I loved being able to spin that out."

The clip takes place "a few years ago," and finds Stefani FaceTiming Levine to tell him she's ready to jump back into the dating world. She explains that she's "sick of LA guys," and that she wants someone "completely different, maybe from another country," and "someone cultured, sensitive and not threatened by a strong, confident woman."

Unfortunately, thanks to spotty service at the pub where he's hanging out, Levine hears Stefani say she wants someone "completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confident woman." Levine turns to his lunch companion — Shelton, of course — and tells Stefani, "I have your guy."

When the ad aired, Shelton says he immediately started hearing from friends and family who watched it. "I mean, my phone was smoking last night," he said the following day. "You realize, 'Oh my God, no one has ever really watched me win an award.' I know that now. But everybody watches the Super Bowl. Now it's confirmed: I know every contact in my phone was watching that game."

Super Bowl LV took place on on Sunday (Feb. 7), and featured a rousing performance of the National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan.

