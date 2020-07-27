Blake Shelton has gotten to spend plenty of time with his girlfriend, fellow artist Gwen Stefani, and her three sons while in quarantine together, and the country superstar says he is trying to use that precious time wisely.

“It’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that. Which is new to me," Shelton told Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb during an interview on Friday (July 24) on Today.

Stefani shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with her ex-husband, rock star Gavin Rossdale, but in the past five years that she has been dating Shelton, they have all gotten very close. In an Instagram post on Father's Day, Stefani even gave a shout out to Shelton and the role he has played in her kids' lives:

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular The Voice coaches and Stefani's kids have been laying low on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, sometimes joined by other members of Stefani's family. "We've been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years, I guess," says Shelton, who released his new collaboration with Stefani called “Happy Anywhere” on Friday.

"That's literally stupid things like pick blackberries. We grew a garden, grew several acres of sweet corn," he adds. "I just can't be still, especially when I'm home. There's just too much stuff that I want to do and I want to experience."