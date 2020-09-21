Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's love for one another shines through clearly in the couple's new acoustic video for their current single, "Happy Anywhere." The country singer and the pop superstar strip down their current single to its basic elements for the simple performance, which features them singing the song together in a studio.

Shelton is seated and playing acoustic guitar, while his girlfriend of five years stands alongside him, moving to the music as they join their voices together in the song's vocal harmonies. Watch below.

Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins co-wrote "Happy Anywhere," which focuses on being happy no matter where you are or what you're doing, as long as you're with the person you love. Shelton and Stefani released the song as their new single on July 24.

"Happy Anywhere" is the fourth time Shelton and Stefani have collaborated. The couple first teamed for "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" in 2016, and sang together again in 2017 on a Christmas duet titled "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which served as the title song of Stefani's holiday album. Their most recent collaboration, "Nobody But You," landed them a multi-week No. 1 hit at country radio.

Shelton and Stefani spent much of their coronavirus quarantine together with Stefani's children at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. They also recently purchased their first home together, a spectacular 13,000-square-foot, $13.2 million mansion in California's San Fernando Valley. According to reports, the couple moved into their new home in time for the new school year.

They performed "Happy Anywhere" from California, where they're filming a new season of The Voice, during the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night (Sept. 16). Shelton took home Single of the Year for "God's Country" during the ceremony.

