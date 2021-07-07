Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 7) to share another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. The pop superstar posted the first picture of herself, her new husband and her sons as an official family, with her boys looking sharp in suits.

Stefani has three sons with her first husband, Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15; Zuma, 12; and 7-year-old Apollo. They're dressed in tailor-made suits for the formal shot, in which the new family members are all beaming.

Stefani is wearing her formal wedding dress, while Shelton is clad in blue jeans, a white shirt and a vest, with a formal jacket over the top. They are posed on a bluff with spectacular rural views in the background.

"Thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits we love u gx," Stefani posted to thank her designer.

Stefani and Shelton wed in a small, intimate ceremony that took place on his ranch in Oklahoma on Saturday (July 3). Instead of throwing an over-the-top celebrity wedding, the couple opted to include mostly just family and friends for the relatively low-key affair, but there were still a number of pretty spectacular touches to the ceremony: Shelton built a special chapel on his land for the couple to get married in, and Stefani wore a custom-made Vera Wang gown during the ceremony, before changing into a second, shorter, custom-made Vera Wang dress for the reception. Shelton also wrote a special song for the occasion, which he sang as his vows, and The Voice host Carson Daly officiated the nuptials.

The couple met on the set of The Voice when they were both working as coaches in 2014, and they began dating in 2015 after Stefani's divorce from Rossdale and Shelton's divorce from Miranda Lambert. The couple announced their engagement on Oct. 27, 2020, in posts to social media that showed them kissing in the same chapel in which they got married, with Stefani holding up her hand to show off her ring.

"@blakeshelton yes please," Stefani wrote on Instagram, while Shelton tweeted, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 ... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The couple spent most of their COVID-19 quarantine together with Stefani's three sons at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, before moving into their massive new California mansion together in time for the new school year in 2020. Shelton has grown very close to Stefani's sons over the years: "Blake loves the kids and had no problem adjusting to a new role as an extra dad," a source tells People.

"They each put the other first and appreciate each other. They are seamless as a family," a second source adds, while another person close to the couple says Shelton is "a wonderful role model for Gwen's sons. The kids love him and have a really special bond with Blake."

