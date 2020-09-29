Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had limited tools available to make the music video for their new single, "Happy Anywhere." But as it turned out, they had everything they needed to give the song the perfect treatment; in fact, it's one of Shelton's favorite music videos he's ever made.

That's because the "Happy Anywhere" clip is full of personal memories, with footage documenting the celebrity couple's relationship and the happy times they spend together just hanging out as a family. The country superstar recently made a virtual stop on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he explained the DIY story behind how he and Stefani put together the video for their new song in quarantine.

"So Gwen's brother was in quarantine with us, too, in Oklahoma," Shelton explains. "And I don't know why, over the years, I've kind of become a video geek — even though I don't know how to work these things. I've got a few cameras that I have no business owning, let's be honest. But [Stefani's brother] Todd's really good at all that stuff."

Todd Stefani is a video producer who's actually worked with his superstar sister before. He was a camera operator for her 2006 long-form concert video, Harajuku Lovers Live, which was recorded during a stop on the singer's 2005 Harajuku Lovers Tour.

So with the help of Shelton's camera collection and Todd's expertise, the family began to put a music video together at home. They filmed some footage of Shelton and Stefani performing the song at home, and Stefani provided some special personal memories to sprinkle into the video.

"Gwen has these five years' worth of home videos on her phone," Shelton recounts. "... And it ends up being maybe my favorite video I've ever had, just because it's so honest and real, you know?"

"Happy Anywhere" is the couple's fourth collaboration to date. They first teamed up in 2016 for "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which is included on Shelton's If I'm Honest album. The following year, Stefani dropped a holiday album called You Make it Feel Like Christmas, and the title track was a duet between the couple. Most recently, their single "Nobody But You" was a multi-week No. 1 hit at country radio.

