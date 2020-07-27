Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani always seem to find a way to make the best of things, including an ongoing pandemic. So it’s really no surprise that the two looked downright blissful during a performance of their new song “Happy Anywhere” on Today on Friday (July 24).

Written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins, “Happy Anywhere” is a reminder that nothing is that bad when you are with the one you love. It's a worthy follow-up to Shelton and Stefani's platinum-selling, multi-week chart-topper “Nobody But You,” which is featured on Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country album.

“We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” Shelton says in a press release about the song. “That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year.”

“Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year … man, there’s never been a better time for "Happy Anywhere,"” Shelton adds.

The couple's Today performance found them sitting on a porch, with Stefani sporting a pulled-back ponytail and Shelton rocking a growing mullet. “That was recorded when I felt like I needed to grow my mullet back, but now seeing that played back, I just think it was terrible,” Shelton observes with a laugh.