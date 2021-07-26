Blake Shelton brought Gwen Stefani onstage with him during his encore at a recent country festival in Wisconsin. If this becomes a regular thing, he may have to rename his upcoming tour the Friends and Heroes and Wife Tour.

Video filmed by a fan seated high above the stage, to the right of the couple, shows Stefani performing the No Doubt hit "Don't Speak" as Shelton steps back to play guitar. It's a slightly countrified version of the 25-year-old hit, and it's hardly the first time they've taken a song from her catalog and reimagined it for his audience. "Hella Good" is another he's played during live shows since he began dating Stefani in 2015.

The performance took place at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisc., on July 18. The show was a warm-up show for the upcoming tour, which begins on Aug. 18.

Kenosha.com shares that this show was Shelton's first in more than a year, and he was extremely nervous. Stefani joined him for "Don't Speak" and their chart-topping duet "Happy Anywhere," both during the encore. The rest of his set included his country hits and a lively exchange with fans between songs.

Shelton and Stefani married on July 3 after five years of dating. Onstage in Wisconsin, he referred to her as Gwen Shelton, which brought about applause from the crowd. They also shared a kiss before moving ahead to the next part of the show.

During the week prior to the concert, Shelton hosted a series of rehearsals that were open to the public at his restaurant Ole Red in Tishomingo, Okla. Stefani popped up there, too.

