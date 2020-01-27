Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren't shy when it comes it to cameras ... or showing their love for each other. The pair embraced the attention the 2020 Grammy Awards brought them as they walked the red carpet ahead of the night's big ceremony on Sunday (Jan. 26).

Never one to play it safe when it comes to fashion, Stefani wore a short, cream-colored dress, with an impressive amount of attention paid to the tiny flowers and beads that adorned it. She paired the outfit with thigh-high boots and natural makeup.

Although Shelton lets Stefani work her magic in front of the camera, he looked handsome as ever in an all-black assemble that included black cowboy boots. Shelton held Stefani close as they both smiled big for the cameras and fans that flanked the carpet.

Flip through the photo gallery below to see the two musical lovebirds on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Shelton and Stefani will share the stage during the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast, to perform their new duet, "Nobody But You." Shelton is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, for "God's Country," at the all-genre awards show.

The 2020 Grammy Awards begin at 8PM ET on CBS. Alicia Keys will host the ceremony.