It's not quite harvesting season, but that hasn’t stopped Blake Shelton from getting an early start on preparing his land to grow crops in his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla.

The country music superstar has been spending time outdoors, plowing the field outside on his sprawling 1,300-acre property. Shelton shared a video with fans showing his hard day's work on the farm, as well as his job from start to finish.

“Y'all know what time it is!!! We're making some magic happen today!!! #OutInTheMiddle #kubota #kubotatractors#kubotacountry #kubotausa,” Shelton writes on Instagram, alongside a clip that captures the singer’s at-home part of his lifestyle and also includes his collaboration “Out in the Middle'' with Zac Brown Band.

In this clip, Shelton first focuses his camera lens on his gigantic orange Kubota tractor.

“Easy, girl,” he says as he pans the camera across the farm equipment before getting behind the tractor wheel to till up the overgrown land.

“Guess what time it is, America? Way too early to be planting food plots, but I’m getting ‘em ready! Woo!” Shelton explains excitement while driving his tractor and showing what the grass looks like before he gets down to business.

“Okay, people. We’re here. We’re about to take this big orange monster and make this disgusting, nasty-looking field look like a beautiful piece of dirt.”

Before ending the clip, he tells viewers he had to run the tractor across the field twice. He then gives a friendly nod to Jason Aldean by singing a few lyrics of his 2006 country smash, “Amarillo Sky.”

“I just take the tractor another round,” the “Corn” hitmaker sings, showcasing his natural Southern twang in full force as he shows off his completed product. “I told y’all, Woo!”

Shelton’s recent activity at home was some well-deserved downtime, as he has a busy schedule ahead. Aside from performing some upcoming shows, he is gearing up to assume his role as the longest-running judge on NBC’s The Voice. For the new season, Shelton will be joined by fellow judge John Legend, first-time coach Camila Cabello, and his wife, Gwen Stefani, who is making her return after a three-year absence from the popular reality TV competition.

The Voice Season 22 will premiere Monday, Sept. 19, at 8PM ET on NBC.