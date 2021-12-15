Blake Shelton had two artists vying for the grand prize heading into the second part of the live finale on The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec.14.). They were Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten.

And even with nerves high, that didn’t stop the country coach from breaking away to sing with his two vocal protégés.

Shelton first shared the stage with Winningham, duetting on the O’ Jays “Love Train.” The two artists looked dapper in dress suits, backed by a quartet and musicians as they effortlessly swapped vocals on the tune.

Before their duet performance, Shelton shared a few heartfelt words about Winningham, whom he stole from Team Legend.

“I’ve learned a lot from this guy, and this is ironic because I’m supposed to be the coach here. But more than anything, I’ve just gained a ton of respect for this guy right here," Shelton remarked, "Listening to his stories and the things that he’s been through.”

Later in the program, Shelton joined forces with front runner Moten on Christina Aguilera’s “Just a Fool.” Moten stole the first verse of the song before Shelton appeared on stage to blend his signature country twang with her soulful vocals. Together, the artists turned the ballad into an unforgettable experience for viewers.

Throughout the two-hour telecast, coaches with an artist left vying for the win performed with their teams. Kelly Clarkson took the stage with members Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom, while John Legend sang with his standout Jershika Maple. Ariana Grande didn’t have a singer left in the running for the win, but she did perform a song with Kid Cudi.

Other artists who performed throughout the finale included guests Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Keke Palmer, Tori Kelly, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Alisha Keys and Walker Hayes.

This season, neither of Shelton's final competitors took home a win, but they’re both stars in their own right. Despite Shelton’s loss, he continues to be the winningest coach on the show, with eight overall wins. Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom was named the winner of Season 21’s The Voice.