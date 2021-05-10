NBC's Today announced its 2021 Citi Music Series lineup for this summer, and Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay and Mickey Guyton are just three of the country acts set to appear.

Shelton is up first: He's slated to perform on May 21, the same day his new album, Body Language, arrives. With the exception of a kickoff performance from pop group OneRepublic — who launched the 2021 Citi Music Series on Thursday (May 6) with a special performance for frontline nurses — the country star will officially begin the annual summertime series.

The next six performances in the series, including Shelton's, have official dates set. Other participating acts include Maroon 5, Coldplay, H.E.R., Ben Platt and Cynthia Erivo. A number of country acts are confirmed for appearances on to-be-announced dates, including Dan + Shay, Guyton, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

As has traditionally been the case during the previous seven years of the series, the Today musical lineup will feature several in-person performances. All of those will have COVID-19 precautions in place in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and New York State guidelines. In-person audiences will be limited, though fans can watch the performances from home, since they'll air as part of Today.

Additionally, some of this year's performances will be virtual. The 2021 lineup will also include some surprises for viewers and exclusive artist interviews, according to Today.

