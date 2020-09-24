Blake Shelton's cameo on America's Got Talent wasn't a surprise, but duo Broken Roots sure seemed happy to have him dropping in. The finalists began Shelton's ACM Award-winning hit "God's Country" before the man himself strolled to the microphone for the first chorus.

Shelton had teased his appearance on the season finale of NBC's singing competition earlier in the day (Sept. 23). The pre-recorded performance came from a Los Angeles area rooftop, not a studio like country fans became accustomed to pre-pandemic. Next month Shelton will begin his 19th season of The Voice, also on NBC.

Broken Roots were finalists during Season 15 of America's Got Talent. In fact, they made the final two.

Broken Roots are Joey Kat and Austin Edwards, Chicago-based musicians who joined forces last year after encouragement from others in the scene. Both worked in law enforcement and battled cancer before teaming up. When they auditioned for the show, they received four yes votes from the judges and consistently delivered performances to nudge them ahead in the competition.

The duo ultimately finished second to spoken word poet Brandon Leake. Leake wins $1 million and a headlining slot at the AGT show in Las Vegas.

Shelton was one of several A-list performers during the second part of a two-night finale. Usher and Ryan Tedder also appeared, and all finalists came together for a performance of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."

The country singer is staying busy this month as he prepares for next month's premiere of The Voice. The show is set to return to NBC on Oct. 19. Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will join him as coaches this fall.