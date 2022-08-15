Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died

Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love."

"My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer wrote on social media on Friday (Aug. 12). "She was the very definition of love."

Cyrus also paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother's memory by including a snapshot with his caption. In the photo, Casto smiles, holding up a purple-colored T-shirt with the image of the Peanuts beagle character Snoopy spread across the front.

The country star's followers and fellow country stars like Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lindsay Ell showed sympathy in the comments, offering their condolences and thoughtful words of support to the entire Cyrus family.

Cyrus' daughter, Noah Cyrus, also commented below her father's post, agreeing with his words.

“Yes, she was,” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter and actress says.

Noah also turned to her personal Instagram to honor her grandmother with a slideshow featuring throwback photos of her with Casto.

Noah also included a video of Casto, whom she affectionately calls "Mamaw," playing a song on a keyboard.

"My mamaw Ruthie made her way home and into heaven yesterday," Noah tells fans in the caption of her post. "Not sure I can find the words, to sum up exactly how I feel. I was able to spend the last month of her life by her side and for that, I’m honored and beyond lucky to have had that time together. We talked a lot. We laughed a lot, but we sometimes just sat and soaked in each other's company and said nothing at all."

"We sang ‘Against the Wind’ by Bob Seger — one of her favorites of all time. I keep going back to that moment and know now she’s no longer against the wind but inside it ... she is the wind, the sun, and stars, the creek that runs through the bottom of the hill, the birds and deer, and every sunset I ever watch from here on out," she continues. "Mamaw is in all that is good and all that is beautiful. Mamaw, you are forever a part of me, and I love you so much. I am so honored to be your granddaughter and to have so many of your features, from your fiery personality down to your feet and eyebrows."

Noah went on to say that she believed her "Mamaw" was loved by many, closing out her post with the words, "I don't even know how to end this cause I can't say goodbye yet. I never will. I love you Mamaw, forever and ever after that."

Casto was born on May 14, 1937, to parents William Clayton Casto and Mary Guila Boggs. She married Ronald Ray Cyrus, a famous politician, on August 1, 1952. The couple reportedly separated in 1966 after 15 years of marriage.