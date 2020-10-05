Lisa Marie Presley’s Son, Benjamin Keough, Buried at Graceland

Elvis Presley's only grandson, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12, has at last been laid to rest. The 27-year-old is now buried at his family's landmark estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tenn., alongside his famous grandfather and other late family members.

“Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family, including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley, and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," Graceland's official Facebook page shared on Oct. 1. A fan account for Benjamin's older sister, actor Riley Keough, shows photos of his grave.

Keough's burial is the first at Graceland in 40 years. His grandmother, who died in 1980, was the last person buried there.

Keough was the only son of Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, and her ex-husband, Danny Keough. In addition to his older sister, he has two younger half-sisters, 11-year-old twins Harper and Finley, whose father is Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Keough's grandmother is Priscilla Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley was married to Danny Keough from 1988 until 1994. She was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994 until 1996 and Nicholas Cage from 2002 until 2004. Her 2012 song “Storm & Grace“ is thought to be inspired by Benjamin, whose middle name was Storm.

