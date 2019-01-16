Who Is Bastian Baker? 5 Things You Need to Know

Philipp Schmidli, Getty Images

Swiss musician and singer Bastian Baker put out his debut album, Tomorrow Might Not Be Better, in 2011, when he was just a teenager. He quickly became a star, racking up headlining tour dates and industry awards as his music climbed the charts, and even served as a coach on Season 3 of The Voice in Belgium.

Despite the fact that he has been a fixture in the pop scene for years, it wasn't until recently that Baker set his sights on expanding his musical style into a more open-ended approach that blends in elements of folk and country. Along the way, the singer forged a friendship with country icon Shania Twain, which led to him joining her on her 2018 Now Tour, opening Baker up to even more of a country influence.

So, what's the scoop on Baker? Read on to learn more about the genre newcomer who shook up the stage on tour with Twain.

