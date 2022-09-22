Barbara Mandrell's massive former log mansion is going up for auction in October, and pictures of the staggering property are literally hard to believe.

Mandrell's former residence is called Fontanel, and the 6-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was once the largest log home in the United States, coming in at 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 heavily wooded rural acres in Whites Creek, Tenn., about 20 minutes outside of Nashville, and it's accessible only by a gated drive that runs 1.5 miles off the road.

One of the staggering home's most impressive features is an angled glass skylight roof that's supported by massive beams, allowing natural light to spill down into some of the main rooms of the house, including the great room and the indoor swimming pool. Other top-flight amenities include a helipad and a volleyball court. There are five fireplaces and two kitchens. The rustic estate also features an indoor shooting range and a formal dining room that can seat 20 people.

Fontanel has gone through various permutations since Mandrell sold the property; it's served as a concert venue and the site of various public and private events. The property last sold for $10.25 million in 2019, according to public records, which breaks down to $435 per square foot.

The upcoming auction includes six different parcels. The first 118-acre parcel includes the main log mansion, an outdoor amphitheater and a variety of indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces., while the second encompasses more than 25 acres of vacant land.

The third parcel includes nearly 5.5 acres of land that features a 3,088-square- foot log home, a swimming pool and a large barn, while the fourth parcel encompasses just under 15 acres and includes buildings that used to be a six-unit inn, a restaurant and bar, a winery with a stage and entertainment spaces and a gift shop.

Parcel 5 includes just over 5 acres of land, as well as a building that was formerly used as a distillery and a log cabin office, while the sixth parcel available for auction consists of just over 47 acres of vacant land.

The auction is set to take place at 12PM on Oct. 22 via Bob Parks Auction. Interested parties can also bid on the property online.

