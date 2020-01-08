The Band of Heathens Offer ‘Jaded Lover’ Live From the MusicFest at Steamboat [Exclusive Video]

The Band of Heathens served up a relaxed, jam session-inspired take on Jerry Jeff Walker's 1975 cut "Jaded Lover" at Colorado's MusicFest at Steamboat. The performance fit right into the spirit of the event, according to the band, and they're premiering footage of the take exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch!

"It's just fun today, doing the Next Waltz's Steamboat Edition up in the seventh floor penthouse of the hotel overlooking the mountain," says the group's Ed Jurdi. "So the good times were flowing, which is right in the spirit of the music we play today."

Adds bandmate Gordy Quist, ""Jaded Lover" is one of my favorite songs in the Jerry Jeff catalog, and it's an honor to get to record it for the Next Waltz. Real simple."

The Next Waltz is a multi-faceted project that includes a record label as well as a digital portal, spotlighting special recordings and videos exemplifying music that, according to founder and singer-songwriter Bruce Robison, "sounds and feels like authentic country music should." Rodney Crowell, Shakey Graves and Carrie Rodriguez are among the artists who have recorded new songs and videos on the platform.

The 2020 MusicFest at Steamboat began on Sunday (Jan. 5) and will run through Friday (Jan. 10), and takes place at the Steamboat Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Each year, the festival brings an exciting lineup of Americana and Texas Country acts for a week of music and skiing on the picturesque Colorado slopes. This year's lineup includes American Aquarium, Brent Cobb, Aaron Watson and many more.

In addition to "Jaded Lover," the Band of Heathens performed two other songs for the Next Waltz during the festival: One, "Railroad Lady," is a mid-'70s gem co-written by Walker and Jimmy Buffett and recorded by both, though the song is perhaps best known as a cut on To Lefty From Willie, Willie Nelson's 1977 tribute album to Lefty Frizzell.

The group's other tune, "Paint My Masterpiece," is an homage to an iconic roots and rock outfit. "We're kind of doing the Band version of that song, which is kind of a great -- it's not a lost Bob Dylan song, but maybe kind of a forgotten Bob Dylan song. Great song," adds Jurdi.

The Next Waltz will be livestreaming from MusicFest on Friday at 8PM ET. Visit TheNextWaltz.com for more details.