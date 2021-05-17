Ashley McBryde will headline Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and theaters across the country on her 2021-2022 This Town Talks Tour. The country singer announced the plans for the trek on Monday morning (May 17).

McBryde will hit more than 35 cities during the This Town Talks Tour, which is due to begin on June 12 in Roanoke, Va. Two nights (Aug. 26-27) in Music City will mark her first time headlining the Ryman.

A full list of McBryde's 2021-2022 This Town Talks Tour dates is below. Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher will all be joining McBryde on the road, though Lainey Wilson (Aug. 26) and Caylee Hammack (Aug. 27) will play her Ryman shows.

"We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice," says McBryde in a press release. "There’s a hunger, an angst and a real calling that we’ve all been feeling."

Tickets for McBryde's 2021-2022 This Town Talks Tour will go on sale on Friday (May 21) at 10AM local time, but her fan club, the Trybe, will have pre-sale access beginning on Tuesday (May 18), and select Spotify users will have pre-sale access beginning on Wednesday (May 19). Visit AshleyMcBryde.com for more details.

McBryde released her sophomore major-label album, Never Will, in April of 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The record earned Album of the Year nods at the CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and ACM Awards.

Ashley McBryde, 2021-2022 This Town Talks Tour Dates:

June 12, 2021 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges *

July 16, 2021 -- Lake Charles, La. @ Gold Nugget Grand Event Center

July 17, 2021 -- Helotes, Texas @ Floore’s Country Store #

July 18, 2021 -- Austin, Texas @ Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre #

July 28, 2021 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre ^

Aug. 5, 2021 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom *

Aug. 6, 2021 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre *

Aug. 7, 2021 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Robinson Performance Hall *

Aug. 17, 2021 -- New York City @ Irving Plaza +

Aug. 19, 2021 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts +

Aug. 20, 2021 -- Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues Boston, Mass.+

Aug. 21, 2021 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring +

Aug. 26-27, 2021 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 2, 2021 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant +

Sept. 3, 2021 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s +

Sept. 16, 2021 -- Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee ^

Sept. 22, 2021 -- Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma ~

Sept. 23, 2021 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox ~

Sept. 25, 2021 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox ~

Sept. 26, 2021 -- Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater ~

Sept. 29, 2021 -- Sacramento, Calif @ Ace of Spades .~

Oct. 3, 2021 -- San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues +

Oct. 5, 2021 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern +

Oct. 13, 2021 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre ~

Nov. 12, 2021 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern +

Nov. 13, 2021 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre +

Nov. 14, 2021 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte +

Dec. 8, 2021 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theater +

Dec. 11, 2021 -- Dubuque, Iowa @ Mississippi Moon Bar +

Dec. 12, 2021 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +

Jan. 6, 2022 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Brown Theatre +

Jan. 7, 2022 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre +

Jan. 8, 2022 -- Richmond, Va. @ The National +

Jan. 13, 2022 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live *

Jan. 14, 2022 -- Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore *

Jan. 15, 2022 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater #

* Morgan Wade as support

^ Adam Hambrick as support

+ Priscilla Block as support

~ Ray Fulcher as support

# support to be announced

