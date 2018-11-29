Arts Fishing Club, ‘Devil on My Shoulder’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Nashville newcomers Arts Fishing Club are premiering the music video for their song "Devil on My Shoulder" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch the band perform the deeply personal track.

"Devil on My Shoulder" especially hits home for frontman Chris Kessenich, who wrote the song after a fateful look in the mirror forced him to be honest with himself. "I felt like I was looking into a ghostly version of my soul and wondered what a conversation with my soul would be like," Kessenich recalls to The Boot.

"[This song] is that conversation at that point in my life," he continues. "I was exhausted with the person I felt myself becoming: detached and empty. Drinking, drugs, promiscuity and partying were my vehicles for distracting myself from my fear of myself and my inevitable inadequacy."

Kessenich admits that he "struggle[s] to lie to myself when I write." "Devil on My Shoulder" gets to the heart of what it means to be human, especially in the sense of being completely honest with oneself.

"This song was extremely important to me and marked a turning point in my life, where I began to accept responsibility for my life and my happiness," he reflects. "I began to quit blaming others and finally admitted that it isn’t 'the devil on my shoulder, the devil in my ear', but the 'devil in the mirror' that is to blame."

Arts Fishing Club bring a fresh, modern approach to the Americana sound -- not to mention, near-boundless energy. "Devil on My Shoulder" appears on Human, the first installment of a two-part album that was released back in October; the record's second half is set for release in the spring.

In addition to Kessenich, Arts Fishing Club are Peter Eddins, Jimi Greene, Brian Robeson and Matthew Siffert. Fans can visit ArtsFishingClub.com to learn more about the band, their music and their tour plans.