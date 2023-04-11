MaryBeth Byrd will have to call into Mix 106.3 — the Northeast, Arkansas, radio station where she works — to let them know she will not be coming home anytime soon as she has now made it into the Top 24 on American Idol.

The Season 21 standout, who auditioned for the show with the SteelDrivers’ “If It Hadn’t Been for Love,” returned for the Showstoppers Round and belted out a memorable rendition of Carrie Underwood’s “Flat on the Floor.”

Byrd’s onstage delivery of the powerhouse singer and former Idol winner's song on Monday night (April 10) had her wearing a sparkly bodycon dress and black knee-high boots. She showed a different side of herself in contrast to previous performances, where she often channeled songs with a delicate and smooth tone. This time, she wailed out the high notes and flaunted a rasp that surprised the judges.

“It was a risk,” Byrd admitted of her bold Showstoppers Round performance during a sit-down with the judges. “I felt like it wasn’t my best, vocally."

“We love that you are competing in the world of country,” Luke Bryan told Byrd. “We think you are doing an amazing job. But it was a surprise to us because you’ve always been more of a smooth singer. Always push yourself, and don't give up on going forward.”

“I think in your journey, you’ll get there," he added. "But, unfortunately, you’re gonna have to call the radio station and tell them [you’ve made it into the Top 24]."

Afterward, Byrd exited the room holding back her excitement as she made her way to longtime Idol host Ryan Seacrest, who was patiently awaiting her results.

“Did you get it?” Seacrest asked Byrd.

“No. I didn’t,” she replied, jokingly. “Just kidding, it was a yes!”

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights on ABC.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Beautiful Post-'American Idol' Home Carrie Underwood invested her money wisely after winning American Idol in 2005. One of her first big purchases was a 3,099-square-foot home in the well-to-do Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. Underwood paid $384,000 for a luxurious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom stone and stucco home in a private gated community.

The house features a library, a vaulted ceiling and lovely amenities throughout, but while it's very nice, it's certainly not the kind of home you'd picture for a budding country superstar. Underwood wound up being a huge success right out of the gate with her debut album, Some Hearts, and she sold the home in Franklin for $372,500 in 2007, when she purchased the Brentwood mansion that she would later share with her husband, Mike Fisher.

PICTURES: 'American Idol' Producers Selling Spectacular $22 Million California Winery American Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick also have a longtime wine business, and they are selling their spectacular California winery for $22 million. Their stunning winery, Villa San-Juliette, is located near Paso Robles, Calif. According to the listing, the luxury 160-acre estate includes two Tuscan-style residential villas, pool, a tasting room and state-of-the-art vineyards and winery facilities. There are also extensive lush lawns with dazzling views in every direction.