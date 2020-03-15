‘American Idol’ Judges: Changes Are Coming During ‘Hollywood Week’

"Hollywood Week" is an American Idol tradition, but in 2020, there will be some changes to the format. The show's judges -- Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan -- have given fans a sneak peek into what viewers can expect this time around.

"Hollywood this year is different," explains Perry in a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the show, on People. "This business throws you curveballs."

Tears, surprises and other high-drama moments are the name of the game in the video, which shows this season's contestants being pushed to their breaking points in order to remain competitive in the ever-tightening race for the title of Idol champ. People explains that this season's "Hollywood Week" will abandon the "lines of 10" format previously used, instead opting to dig deeper into each contestant's preferred genre; singers will be able to showcase their stylistic comfort zones in the Genre Challenge, opting to focus on pop, country, R&B or whatever their genre of choice may be.

Additionally, the second round of "Hollywood Week" will abandon the previously utilized group format and instead turn its attention to duets. Contestants will pair up with a partner of their choosing and work together to select, arrange and perform a song. While singers will have the freedom to choose their pairings, the new format also pits them against their partner, meaning that each performer will have to decide whether they want to select a partner who is in their genre or outside of it, and more or less vocally skilled than they are.

The third round of the week will remain the way it has been in years past, focusing on solo performances. This round will also bring a full band into the mix for each contestant's performance.

American Idol will air its final round of Season 18 auditions on Sunday night (March 15); "Hollywood Week" begins on Monday (March 16). The show airs at 8PM ET on ABC.

