Amid the many and varied concerns regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic, American Idol fans have been left wondering: Will the TV singing competition be able to continue in this new age of social distancing?

The producers of the show, admittedly, were thrown quite a challenge. Two "behind the scenes" clip shows, including one with an important ending on Sunday night (April 19), bought them a bit of time to figure out how to remotely broadcast from the judges’ and contestants’ homes as they and quarantine to help stop the virus' spread.

At the end of the in-person Hawaiian showcase, two country singers and real-life friends, Grace Leer and Lauren Mascitti, were left competing for America's vote to round out the Top 20 for American Idol Season 18, and on Sunday night, they learned their fate.

It was a hard decision for the judges; as Katy Perry said simply, "We love you both." Leer went a bit out of the country realm with her song choice: a rootsy, sexy, soulful "Natural Woman," which had Luke Bryan noting that she "checked all the boxes." Mascitti, meanwhile, swerved more country with "Two More Bottles of Wine" by Emmylou Harris.

After both women admitted, to no surprise, that they were nervous, Idol host Ryan Seacrest revealed that Leer would be the one moving on. She accepted a huge hug from her mother, but was quick to give credit to her rival and friend: "Lauren, I love you," she cried out.

"I love you, too. Congratulations, girl," replied Mascitti.

That settled, Seacrest told viewers: "Next Sunday, get ready to do it all again, as our Top 20 perform for your votes. We are determined to stay on the air from home in the safest possible way. We're gonna be coming to you from 25 different locations all across the country, and we even have a person in Canada."

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8PM ET. For the rest of the season, viewers will be allowed inside both the contestants' and the judges' homes, giving them a unique glimpse into their lives in a way no season of the show has before.