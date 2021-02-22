American Idol auditions continued on Sunday night (Feb. 21), with hopeful singers all vying for golden tickets to Hollywood. One who caught the ears and eyes of the judges was a 17-year-old from Canton, Miss., who claimed that she often attracts attention because she bears an uncanny resemblance to Idol judge Katy Perry.

"Oh my gosh, I get that all the time," Hannah Everhart told the cameras during her audition. "Maybe it's the eyeballs ... 'cause we both got blue ones."

Indeed, Everhart's eyes are strikingly aquamarine, just like Perry's, but if you ask us, aside from that trait, the two do not share much of a resemblance. The aspiring star says she leads a "simple country life," which she deems "pretty perfect," and she mused on camera about her first trip on an airplane and how amazing it was to "use the bathroom in the air."

When asked about performing live on American Idol, Everhart giggled and said she was ready to "git'r done," Larry the Cable Guy style -- but she was surprisingly businesslike once in front of the judges, and sang a somewhat flat version of Johnny Cash's "Wayfaring Stranger" that had the judges cupping their chins and considering.

"Your 50 percent whoops everyone in your little hometown," summed up Luke Bryan, "but if you start going 100 percent, you're going to whoop people on American Idol."

"Thank you," Everhart replied unemotionally, before revealing that she'd actually planned to sing Etta James' classic "At Last" for her audition. Without much urging from the panel, she went ahead and delivered that song with considerable more force (and tune).

Everhart's second performance inspired Perry to belt out a few lines along with her, to which Everhart calmly responded, "Cool beans," and earned approval from Bryan, Perry and fellow judge Lionel Richie. That means she'll continued to flash her Perry-esque baby blues for another round.

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8PM ET on ABC.

