Alex Trebek humbled Old Dominion during a recent episode of Jeopardy! The late television host was working through a category that any country music fan would have aced, but the three competitors did everything but say, "Who is Old Dominion?"

Specifically, it was an ACM Awards category, with questions such as "Who is Carrie Underwood?" and "Who is Thomas Rhett?"

“It was actually the night we won Song of the Year at the ACM Awards," singer Matt Ramsey tells Taste of Country Nights at CMA Radio Row, a media junket that precedes Wednesday night's (Nov. 11) 2020 CMA Awards on ABC. "We were there and all of a sudden our phones started blowing up that we were on Jeopardy!”

Old Dominion won both Song of the Year for "One Man Band" and Group of the Year at the 2020 ACMs. Their Jeopardy! moment did not become their third win, however. Here's the question:

YouTube

“It was actually very humbling because we had just won Song of the Year, but when we saw the clip, the person immediately blurted out, 'Who is Lady Antebellum?'" the group's Trevor Rosen shares. "And then the next two people had no idea. Kind of brought us back down to earth a little bit."

At least it didn't cost them $1,600 like it did Kelly, the one contestant who took a chance. All three competitors clinched up with the next answer, which was about singer Kelsea Ballerini. Overall country music proved to be a very difficult category on the show.

Old Dominion will perform at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, singing Johnny Lee's "Looking for Love" to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Urban Cowboy movie. They are also nominated in the Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year categories.

Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire will host the 2020 CMA Awards, which will air live from the Music City Center in Nashville. Unlike previous awards shows, artists will be present for the ceremony and will be seated in a socially distant fashion in the audience.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 CMA Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app