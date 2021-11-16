Alex Miller sticks to what he does best in his debut music video. The traditional-minded country singer mines a Western Swing vibe for his "Don't Let the Barn Door Hit Ya" video, which premieres exclusively on Tuesday (Nov. 16) via Taste of Country and The Boot.

Miller stages a rowdy, good-time dance hall performance of the song in the upbeat and entertaining video, which offers a kiss-off to a snooty uptown girl who doesn't care for the country scene.

"Don't let the barn door hit ya on your way out," Miller advises drily in the chorus.

The rollicking track is highlighted by fleet-fingered guitar runs and Miller's exuberant vocal performance, while the video features scenes shot at the actual farm his grandfather, GB Miller, owns in Miller's hometown of Lancaster, Ky.

"I would say the concept is a pretty city girl gets an introduction to the mud, dirt and grime of the country lifestyle. She comes in from Louisville to spend the weekend and meets my family in Lancaster," Miller tells Taste of Country.

That's Miller's own real-life family in the scenes at home, while the members of the audience in the performance segments are friends, family and local residents. Supermodel and Kentucky basketball TV and radio host Maria Montgomery plays the city girl who just can't hack life down on the farm.

"This was my first professional music video. I have always enjoyed watching music videos that were humorous and entertaining. Joe Diffie had a pair of really good ones that I really liked; 'Prop Me Up on the Jukebox' and 'If the Devil Danced in Empty Pockets,'" Miller states.

The shoot didn't always go smoothly, he admits.

"It took 7-8 takes of the 'outhouse' scene (which features Miller's maternal grandfather) 'cause Maria was laughing her head off," he tells us. "Granddad was not bothered or embarrassed at all."

"There was an accident when we were setting up the stage — both me and my dad fell and got scraped up pretty good," Miller adds. "Thank goodness videographer Steve Kinney was pretty clever and knew how to shoot me so none of the bruises showed."

The 18-year-old country singer drew national attention when he auditioned for American Idol in early 2021 with an original song titled "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me." He had a good run on the show that led to him signing a deal with Billy Jam Records, which released "Don't Let the Barn Door Hit Ya" as his debut single in October of 2021.

Miller also released his first-ever Christmas single, "That's What Christmas Is For," on Nov. 12, and he will perform a string of live dates between now and the end of the year, including some opening dates with Rhonda Vincent. Check below for his upcoming tour dates.

For more information about Alex Miller, visit his website, or follow him on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter.

Alex Miller's 2021 Tour Dates:

Nov. 18 - Greenville, Texas @ Texan Theater

Nov. 19 - Buda, Texas @ Buck’s Backyard

Nov. 20 - Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

Dec. 4 - Mt. Vernon, Ky. @ Silver Eagle

Dec. 11 - Branson, Mo. @ The Mansion Theatre (Opening for Rhonda Vincent)

Dec. 12 - Branson, Mo. @ The Mansion Theatre (Opening for Rhonda Vincent)

Dec. 16 - Wytheville, Va. @ Wohlfart Haus Dinner Theater

Dec. 17 - Hodgenville, Ky. @ Lincoln Jamboree